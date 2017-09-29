Office of Economic Development

Housing an Inclusive Denver

The public review draft of Housing an Inclusive Denver, the City’s new five-year housing policy, strategy and investment plan, is now available for review. Public comment on the draft document is being collected through November 13, 2017.





2015 Annual Report on Housing

A detailed update on the city's progress on affordable housing is available here.

Inclusionary Housing Ordinance (IHO)

An interim report on Denver's Inclusionary Housing Ordinance is available here.