Office of Economic Development

Denver's legendary quality of life is not an accidental fact of nature. It must be continuously created and sustained for all who live here, with strong, diverse neighborhoods and housing that together ensures the promise of economic mobility. The City is committed to the preservation, rehabilitation and creation of affordable housing. OED partners with public, private and nonprofit organizations to ensure that safe, livable housing options exist for those with low and moderate incomes, people with special needs, and the low-income elderly. Strategic investments in a range of neighborhood projects reflect our focus on underserved and distressed areas.
An exceptional milestone in the development of housing for all became a reality when the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless opened its new Stout Street Health Center and Renaissance Stout Street Lofts. By combining health and housing in one location, this innovative project increases integrated health care access for up to 18,000 homeless individuals each year and provides supportive housing for 78 formerly homeless households.
Recognizing supportive housing as a critical element across the City’s ambitious spectrum of housing approaches, OED funded $1 million for the Stout Street Lofts.
Resident Michael Barge was one of the first to move in when his fourth-floor, one-bedroom unit at Renaissance Stout Street Lofts was completed. He had arrived in Denver by bus less than a year earlier from St. Louis, and through a day program at Samaritan House, he was referred to a substance abuse rehabilitation program at Ft. Lyons. His successful completion of that rigorous, six-month work in July coincided with the opening of the Lofts.
“It’s really beautiful here, a blessing,” he said. “It’s brand new, too. It’s taken me years to get where I am, but I made it. This is home for me now.”
The public review draft of Housing an Inclusive Denver, the City’s new five-year housing policy, strategy and investment plan, is now available for review. Public comment on the draft document is being collected through November 13, 2017.
A detailed update on the city's progress on affordable housing is available here.
An interim report on Denver's Inclusionary Housing Ordinance is available here.