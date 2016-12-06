Treecycle 2017

LeafDrop 2016 Has Ended

Unbagged leaves can be dropped off for composting year round at the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off site. The period to receive free paper lawn & leaf bags has also ended.

In the fall, Denver residents may participate in the Denver's Annual program. Residents can bring their leaves to drop-off sites from October to November. The collected leaves are then recycled into compost. On average, about 400 to 500 tons of leaves are collected through this program.