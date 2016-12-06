 Skip navigation

Trash and Recycling

  1. Trash and Recycling
  2. Composting
  3. Seasonal Programs

Treecycle2017 title line

Treecycle 2017

treecycle logoBig Changes in 2017 - Collections will occur on the weekends of January 7th & January 14th. No weekday collections.

Recycling your Christmas tree is as easy as 1, 2, 3!

  1. Remove all decorations, lights and tree stands. Only natural (real) trees are collected for recycling during Treecycle. NO artificial or flocked trees are accepted.
  2. Set your tree out for collection no later than 7 a.m. on Saturday, January 7th or January 14th
  3. Reclaim free mulch made from your tree at the annual Mulch Giveaway & Compost Sale in May! 

Remember:

  1. All Christmas trees must be set out at your regular trash collection location by 7 a.m. on Saturday, January 7th or January 14th. Trees may be collected on Saturday or Sunday.
  2. Do NOT place trees inside bags, carts or dumpsters. Be sure to set trees at least 2 feet away from trash or recycling containers carts, and all other obstacles.
  3. Trees will not be collected by Extra Trash crews during the first two weeks of January.
  4. After January 15th, trees can be dropped off at the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off site.
  5. Treecycle is for Denver residents only.

Residents can also drop off Christmas trees at the following locations through January 31st

  • Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off (Tues. - Fri. 10 AM - 5 PM, Sat. 9 AM - 3 PM, Closed Sundays)
  • Havana Nursery (Mon. - Fri. 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, Closed weekends and on 12/26/16, 1/2/17 & 1/16/17), 10450 Smith Rd., just south of I-70 and Havana St. Enter gate off of Smith Road side and follow signs for Treecycle.

treecycle 2017 flyer image

 
Check Compost Service Eligibility
Pay Compost Bill Online
Compost Collection Program FAQ

Other Seasonal Program Information

LeafDrop 2016 Has Ended

Unbagged leaves can be dropped off for composting year round at the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off site.  The period to receive free paper lawn & leaf bags has also ended.

In the fall, Denver residents may participate in the Denver's Annual program. Residents can bring their leaves to drop-off sites from October to November. The collected leaves are then recycled into compost. On average, about 400 to 500 tons of leaves are collected through this program.

Each spring, Denver residents may pick up residential quantities of free mulch (made from ground up Christmas trees) and buy LeafDrop Compost for use in their yard. The Annual Treecycle Mulch Giveaway Compost Sale is held on the first Saturday in May.

Denver Recycles, in partnership with Denver Urban Gardens, offers FREE Learn to Backyard Compost classes in the Spring, Summer and Fall. For the class schedule visit Learn to Compost Classes.

After the holidays in December, Denver's Annual Treecycle program serves to collect Christmas trees from Denver residents.  The trees are recycled into mulch and then the mulch is given away to residents in the spring. City crews collect on average about 20,000 Christmas trees each year. This annual tree collection takes place at the end of December and the beginning of January.

The Master Compost Training Programs offers Denver residents a unique opportunity to not only learn about composting and recycling topics, but also a great way to give back to our community. Through hands-on sessions, Master Composter program participants learn about a broad range of composting, recycling and resource conservation topics, and then share their newly acquired knowledge with the broader community through outreach events and by facilitating Learn to Compost classes.

Click here for program details and how to apply.

Lose the Bag . . . and Leave the Grass Clippings on the Lawn!

For more information on Grasscycle visit Grasscycle.

 

 