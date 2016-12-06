Treecycle 2017

Recycling your Christmas tree is as easy as 1, 2, 3!
Remember:
Residents can also drop off Christmas trees at the following locations through January 31st
Unbagged leaves can be dropped off for composting year round at the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off site. The period to receive free paper lawn & leaf bags has also ended.
In the fall, Denver residents may participate in the Denver's Annual program. Residents can bring their leaves to drop-off sites from October to November. The collected leaves are then recycled into compost. On average, about 400 to 500 tons of leaves are collected through this program.
Each spring, Denver residents may pick up residential quantities of free mulch (made from ground up Christmas trees) and buy LeafDrop Compost for use in their yard. The Annual Treecycle Mulch Giveaway Compost Sale is held on the first Saturday in May.
Denver Recycles, in partnership with Denver Urban Gardens, offers FREE Learn to Backyard Compost classes in the Spring, Summer and Fall. For the class schedule visit Learn to Compost Classes.
After the holidays in December, Denver's Annual Treecycle program serves to collect Christmas trees from Denver residents. The trees are recycled into mulch and then the mulch is given away to residents in the spring. City crews collect on average about 20,000 Christmas trees each year. This annual tree collection takes place at the end of December and the beginning of January.
The Master Compost Training Programs offers Denver residents a unique opportunity to not only learn about composting and recycling topics, but also a great way to give back to our community. Through hands-on sessions, Master Composter program participants learn about a broad range of composting, recycling and resource conservation topics, and then share their newly acquired knowledge with the broader community through outreach events and by facilitating Learn to Compost classes.
Lose the Bag . . . and Leave the Grass Clippings on the Lawn!
For more information on Grasscycle visit Grasscycle.