Skip navigation
-
Human Rights and Community Partnerships
-
Programs & Initiatives
-
Denver Snow Angels
If you or a neighbor are…
an older adult
living with a disability
temporarily ill
physically unable
We will provide a door hanger and/or yellow light bulb to let your neighbors know you need help!
To receive your door hanger and/or yellow light bulb contact: 720-913-8452 or snowangels@denvergov.org
HELP A NEIGHBOR!
Help older adults and people with limited mobility clear their sidewalks this winter! All you need is a shovel, warm clothes, and a desire to help those in need!
Look for the doorhangers or yellow light bulbs on your neighbor’s porch and let’s do a #NeighborCheck
during this winter season.