Human Rights and Community Partnerships

Denver Snow Angel Program banner image


 

 

If you or a neighbor are…
  

an older adult

living with a disability

temporarily ill

physically unable

 

We will provide a door hanger and/or yellow light bulb to let your neighbors know you need help!

 

 


 

To receive your door hanger and/or yellow light bulb contact: 720-913-8452 or snowangels@denvergov.org

HELP A NEIGHBOR!

Help older adults and people with limited mobility clear their sidewalks this winter! All you need is a shovel, warm clothes, and a desire to help those in need!


Look for the doorhangers or yellow light bulbs on your neighbor’s porch and let’s do a #NeighborCheck
during this winter season.

 
 